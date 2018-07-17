Woman killed, 2 men injured in Birmingham shooting

Birmingham police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that happened overnight.

Police confirm that a woman was killed and two men were injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of 25th Court North around 2 a.m.

The conditions of the two injured victims are not known at this time, but they were both taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

This story is developing.

