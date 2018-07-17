Woman killed, 2 men injured in Birmingham shooting

Firefighters are battling a fire at the former Ensley High School.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that happened overnight.More >>
When the community is asking for more police presence, the Fairfield City Council tried to make a move to remove the city’s police chief.More >>
Scattered storms have produced some heavy rain for parts of our area over the past few days, with rain amounts in some locations topping six inches.More >>
Senior ALEA trooper Freddie Ingram said Ricky Latham caused that deadly July 4 boating accident on the Black Warrior River based on witness statements, a sobriety test, and other evidence.More >>
