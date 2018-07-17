Triple shooting suspect found asleep at traffic light; Victim identified

Police have identified the woman killed in an overnight triple shooting in Birmingham.

Darkisha Stutson, 40, was found dead after a shooting around 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of 25th Court North. Two male victims were also injured. One of them is believed to be 18 years old.

Both male victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries.

An unidentified suspect was found asleep at a traffic light, according to sergeant on the scene.

A Birmingham police officer explains what happened below:

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.