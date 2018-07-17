Triple shooting suspect arrested, found asleep at a traffic ligh - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Triple shooting suspect arrested, found asleep at a traffic light

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A suspect has been arrested in a deadly triple shooting that happened overnight. 

The unidentified suspect was found asleep at a traffic light, according to sergeant on the scene. 

Police confirm that a woman in her late 30s to early 40s was killed and two men were injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of 25th Court North around 2 a.m. One of the victims is believed to be 18 years old. 

Both male victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries. 

A Birmingham police officer explains what happened below: 

This story is developing. 

