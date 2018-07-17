Triple shooting suspect arrested, found asleep at a traffic light

A suspect has been arrested in a deadly triple shooting that happened overnight.

The unidentified suspect was found asleep at a traffic light, according to sergeant on the scene.

Police confirm that a woman in her late 30s to early 40s was killed and two men were injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of 25th Court North around 2 a.m. One of the victims is believed to be 18 years old.

Both male victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries.

A Birmingham police officer explains what happened below:

This story is developing.

