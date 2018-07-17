Annabelle Neilson, star of Bravo's Ladies of London, dies at 49 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Annabelle Neilson, star of Bravo's Ladies of London, dies at 49


By Keisha Hatchett,

Annabelle Neilson, who starred on the Bravo reality series Ladies of London from 2014-2015, has died. She was 49 years old. According to Us Weekly, the British socialite was found dead in her home Monday and officials are not treating her passing as suspicious.

Neilson is perhaps best known for her close friendships with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and the late Alexander McQueen. In a 2015 interview with the Daily Mail, she touched on her friendship with the fashion icon who she considered her soulmate. "He was my brother, my boyfriend, my soulmate. Most of the time people called me Mrs. McQueen. Quite often we were sharing a bed," she said.

Neilson became a heroin addict at the age of 16 but eventually kicked the habit and had been regularly attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

In addition to being a former cast member on Ladies of London, Neilson is also a former model and wrote a series of children's books titled The Me Me Me's.

