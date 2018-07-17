Rugrats is returning to Nickelodeon!

Joss Whedon is headed back to television, and he's bringing even more badass women to the small screen

Joss Whedon is headed back to television, and he's bringing even more badass women to the small screen

Annabelle Neilson, who starred on the Bravo reality series Ladies of London from 2014-2015, has died. She was 49 years old

Annabelle Neilson, who starred on the Bravo reality series Ladies of London from 2014-2015, has died. She was 49 years old

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis was taped in Los Angeles Saturday night, and it sounds like the action star had a roaring good time being lampooned -- even when it was being done by his ex-wife

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis was taped in Los Angeles Saturday night, and it sounds like the action star had a roaring good time being lampooned -- even when it was being done by his ex-wife



By Megan Vick,

Rugrats is coming back for new adventures!

The favorite '90s cartoon is returning for 26 new animated adventures on Nickelodeon and a live-action movie, TV Guide has learned. The revival is already in production in Burbank, California, with original creators Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain all executive producing the new episodes. The series will continue the adventures of babies Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, twins Phil and Lil DeVille, Susie Carmichael and toddler-baby-tormentor Angelica Pickles. Nickelodeon revealed that the revival will also "introduce a new world of characters."

The film is being written by David Goodman (Family Guy) and already has a release date of Nov. 13, 2020.

Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for TV Fanatics

The nostalgic move for Nickelodeon comes shortly after the kids' network announced the return of Blues Clues, Rocko's Modern Life and Invader Zim. The network also brought back Double Dare this summer and released a brand new Hey Arnold! special last year.

Basically, Nickelodeon is returning to its golden age of "Nick Toons" and we're not mad about it at all. Rugrats began in 1991 and ran for nine seasons over 13 years, including three feature films that saw Tommy become an older brother, Chuckie get a stepmom and sister and the toddlers crossover with The Wild Thornberrys.

Nickelodeon will announce the premiere date and additional characters in upcoming months.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Rugrats