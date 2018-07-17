AP News Guide: Several heated GOP runoffs in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama voters go to the polls today in several heated Republican runoffs.

Armed with an endorsement from President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is trying to hold back a challenge from former congressman Bobby Bright.

The endorsement could help Roby overcome a backlash after she withdrew her endorsement of him in 2016 after the release of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape.

Bright has painted Roby as an establishment Republican out of touch with her heavily agrarian and military district.

In the runoff for lieutenant governor, Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh faces state Rep. Will Ainsworth. Attorney General Steve Marshall faces challenger Troy King in the runoff for attorney general. State Sen. Gerald Dial of Lineville faces Rick Pate in the agriculture commissioner runoff.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.