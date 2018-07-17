Stormy Daniels set to perform in Ohio 3 weeks after arrest - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Stormy Daniels set to perform in Ohio 3 weeks after arrest

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels is set to return to Ohio next mon... (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels is set to return to Ohio next mon...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped.

Daniels is known for claiming that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president. Trump has denied that.

The manager of the Vanity Gentlemen's Club tells The Columbus Dispatch that Daniels will perform there Aug. 1 and 2. Daniels also has previously scheduled appearances at a Dayton-area club Aug. 3 and 4.

Daniels appeared last week at Vanity a day after being arrested at a different club for interacting too closely with patrons who were undercover officers.

Columbus police say they're reviewing the officers' motivations. The head of the local police union says politics weren't a factor in Daniels' arrest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • US arrests, accuses woman of acting as Russian agent

    US arrests, accuses woman of acting as Russian agent

    Monday, July 16 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-07-16 20:09:37 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 07:22:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.

    Federal authorities have arrested a Russian woman accused of conspiring to infiltrate American political organizations at the direction of a senior Kremlin official.

    More >>

    Federal authorities have arrested a Russian woman accused of conspiring to infiltrate American political organizations at the direction of a senior Kremlin official.

    More >>

  • Once a Trump critic, Roby seeking redemption in Ala. runoff

    Once a Trump critic, Roby seeking redemption in Ala. runoff

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:35:12 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 07:22:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.More >>

  • Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

    Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:20:06 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 07:22:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.
    Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism.More >>
    Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly