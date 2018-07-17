Stormy Daniels set to perform in Ohio 3 weeks after arrest - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Stormy Daniels set to perform in Ohio 3 weeks after arrest

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels is set to return to Ohio next mon... (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels is set to return to Ohio next mon...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped.

Daniels is known for claiming that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president. Trump has denied that.

The manager of the Vanity Gentlemen's Club tells The Columbus Dispatch that Daniels will perform there Aug. 1 and 2. Daniels also has previously scheduled appearances at a Dayton-area club Aug. 3 and 4.

Daniels appeared last week at Vanity a day after being arrested at a different club for interacting too closely with patrons who were undercover officers.

Columbus police say they're reviewing the officers' motivations. The head of the local police union says politics weren't a factor in Daniels' arrest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Stranded woman drank water from moss after California crash

    Stranded woman drank water from moss after California crash

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 2:42 AM EDT2018-07-17 06:42:05 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 07:22:18 GMT
    (Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...(Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff's Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. A...

    A 23-year-old woman survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach after she swerved to avoid a small animal while driving to her sister's house.

    More >>

    A 23-year-old woman survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach after she swerved to avoid a small animal while driving to her sister's house.

    More >>

  • Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families

    Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families

    Monday, July 16 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-16 16:03:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-07-17 07:22:14 GMT
    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border. (Source: Raycom Media, file)The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

    More >>

    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

    More >>

  • Washington Metro workers approve strike amid rising tensions

    Washington Metro workers approve strike amid rising tensions

    Monday, July 16 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-07-16 13:58:10 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 3:08 AM EDT2018-07-17 07:08:24 GMT
    After years without a new contract, the Washington Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball...More >>
    After years without a new contract, the Washington Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly