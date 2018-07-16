Fairfield City Council tried to remove police chief Monday night

When the community is asking for more police presence, the Fairfield City Council tried to make a move to remove the city’s police chief.

It happened inside the city council meeting Monday night where emotions exploded.

Councilwoman Susan Jo Parks made the recommendation on behalf of the council and the council human resource committee to place the police chief on administrative leave with pay.

The recommendation was seconded but quickly rescinded after an outcry from neighbors and Mayor Ed May II, who sat in disbelief.

"I hate to even say this, but this is the craziest thing that you all could be doing right now," said May as he questioned the council's authority to even carry out the recommendation.

Neighbors wanted to know why the council would want to go in this direction.

Councilwoman Parks said it was because Chief Nicholas Dyer was not carrying out his duties.

"He has not enforced any of our ordinances, so that is why we are taking that action," said Parks.

The council paused the public meeting to discuss this recommendation in executive session.

It was then that May addressed the community members who were on hand for the meeting, but that became a heated exchange between the mayor and residents.

Following the executive session, Parks rescinded the original recommendation.

This all happened after several neighbors voiced their concerns about public safety.

Sheryl Anderson-Sommons asked the council to provide the officers with the tools they need to do their job.

"Are you aware of the equipment they are needing at this moment and if you are, what are you doing to try to make sure they have what they need in order to do their job?" she asked.

Deloris Maxwell wanted to see an increased police presence. "I’ve never seen a Fairfield police car in my neighborhood at all and I’m getting a little frightened and wondering if we still have any police available to come to our rescue if we need help."

Council president Eddie Penney said they are working to keep the police department afloat despite struggling financially.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Nicholas Dyer said the actions made by the council were a direct attack on his good name and character.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.