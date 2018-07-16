University of Alabama approves metal detectors for football stadium

The University of Alabama voted Monday to install new metal detectors at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.

The University of Alabama said fans, student-athletes, coaches, and others will walk through metal detectors at all gates, at Bryant Denny Stadium on game days starting in September.

College officials said this will require extra time for entrance into the game but that measures will be put in place to help traffic flow move as quickly as possible through the gates.

The changes officials said are necessary to ensure everyone’s safety.

All-SEC schools are scheduled to have metal detectors at their football stadiums by 2020.

