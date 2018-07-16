Condos and more coming to Parkside building in midtown B'ham

Even more living and eating options are coming to a growing midtown Birmingham. They're coming to what many people call the "You are Beautiful" building.

John Boone is the principle at Orchestra Partners. Last year they bought the Parkside building with new condos and restaurants in mind. Because it’s a shell of a building, the possibilities inside are endless—making way for customizable living.

“They’re going to bring you to the space and you’re going to look around and say, this is my blank canvas, what can I do to it? You can build anything you want, you can build more bedrooms if you want to have the master up there you can do that, you can build a patio. I mean, the sky’s the limit, literally!” says Boone.

The finished project will be called “Printer’s Corner” because of its heritage: It was an old printing press.

The project is near Railroad Park, 20 Midtown, and the medical core of Birmingham. It also hopes to add eating options. Twisted Root Burger has already signed on.

“They can walk to uptown and downtown, they can walk to the southside, but they want to come west. They want to walk towards the ballpark, what do they eat on the way there, you know? Then the UAB crowd is really big on lunch,” said Boone.

Construction will begin in the next month with folks being able to get in and customize their units by the end of the year.

“You know it’s just another historic vacant building downtown that we’re trying to bring back to life,” says Boone.

If you’re interested in residential space, you can call H2 Realty. If you’re retail or a restaurant interested in leasing, call Veritas Commercial Real Estate.

