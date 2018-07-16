Condos and more coming to Parkside building in midtown B'ham

Senior ALEA trooper Freddie Ingram said Ricky Latham caused that deadly July 4 boating accident on the Black Warrior River based on witness statements, a sobriety test, and other evidence.More >>
The University of Alabama voted Monday to install new metal detectors at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.More >>
Even more living and eating options are coming to a growing midtown Birmingham. They're coming to what many people call the "You are Beautiful" building.?More >>
It may be time to put the phone down. A state lawmaker is working right now on a bill that could make it illegal to hold a phone while you're driving. We spoke with Michelle Lunsford who has been working to bring the change about.More >>
There's a new way for parents, teachers, even school nurses to better navigate the mental health care system. Children's of Alabama now has a Psychiatric Intake Response Center, or PIRC. Adults can call the center and explain concerns they have about a child or teen.More >>
