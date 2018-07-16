Call center at Children's of Alabama offers mental health guidan - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Call center at Children's of Alabama offers mental health guidance

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
Children's of Alabama has a Psychiatric Intake Response Center (PIRC) (Source: WBRC) Children's of Alabama has a Psychiatric Intake Response Center (PIRC) (Source: WBRC)
CIndy Jones (Source: WBRC) CIndy Jones (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

There's a new way for parents, teachers, and even school nurses to better navigate the mental health care system. 

Children's of Alabama now has a Psychiatric Intake Response Center, or PIRC.

Adults can call the center and explain concerns they have about a child or teen. 

Licensed mental health professionals will then match patients with providers in the area.

"Our staff have put together a database of over 500 providers," said PIRC Director Cindy Jones.  "So when someone calls, they're accessing already a database of information that we have researched and vetted so that we know that we're really matching up that child with the right resource."

PIRC is not a suicide or crisis hotline.

It's open year-round, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

They serve a five-county area: Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Blount, and Walker counties. 

You can contact PIRC by calling 205-638-PIRC. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • More charges filed in deadly Moundville boat crash

    More charges filed in deadly Moundville boat crash

    Monday, July 16 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-07-17 03:13:07 GMT
    Ricky Lathan Jr.Ricky Lathan Jr.

    Senior ALEA trooper Freddie Ingram said Ricky Latham caused that deadly July 4 boating accident on the Black Warrior River based on witness statements, a sobriety test, and other evidence. 

    More >>

    Senior ALEA trooper Freddie Ingram said Ricky Latham caused that deadly July 4 boating accident on the Black Warrior River based on witness statements, a sobriety test, and other evidence. 

    More >>

  • University of Alabama approves metal detectors for football stadium

    University of Alabama approves metal detectors for football stadium

    Monday, July 16 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-07-17 03:03:29 GMT
    Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. (Source: WBRC video)Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. (Source: WBRC video)
    Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. (Source: WBRC video)Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. (Source: WBRC video)

    The University of Alabama voted Monday to install new metal detectors at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.

    More >>

    The University of Alabama voted Monday to install new metal detectors at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.

    More >>

  • Condos and more coming to Parkside building in midtown B'ham

    Condos and more coming to Parkside building in midtown B'ham

    Monday, July 16 2018 10:56 PM EDT2018-07-17 02:56:25 GMT
    The 'You are Beautiful' building in B'ham. (Source: WBRC video)The 'You are Beautiful' building in B'ham. (Source: WBRC video)

    Even more living and eating options are coming to a growing midtown Birmingham. They're coming to what many people call the "You are Beautiful" building.?

    More >>

    Even more living and eating options are coming to a growing midtown Birmingham. They're coming to what many people call the "You are Beautiful" building.?

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly