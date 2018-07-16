Call center at Children's of Alabama offers mental health guidance

There's a new way for parents, teachers, and even school nurses to better navigate the mental health care system.

Children's of Alabama now has a Psychiatric Intake Response Center, or PIRC.

Adults can call the center and explain concerns they have about a child or teen.

Licensed mental health professionals will then match patients with providers in the area.

"Our staff have put together a database of over 500 providers," said PIRC Director Cindy Jones. "So when someone calls, they're accessing already a database of information that we have researched and vetted so that we know that we're really matching up that child with the right resource."

PIRC is not a suicide or crisis hotline.

It's open year-round, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

They serve a five-county area: Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Blount, and Walker counties.

You can contact PIRC by calling 205-638-PIRC.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.