AL lawmakers discuss hands-free law - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AL lawmakers discuss hands-free law

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
Alabama lawmakers discuss hands-free law (Source: WBRC) Alabama lawmakers discuss hands-free law (Source: WBRC)
Senator Jim McClendon (Source: WBRC) Senator Jim McClendon (Source: WBRC)
Michelle Lunsford (Source: WBRC) Michelle Lunsford (Source: WBRC)
SPRINGVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

It may be time to put the phone down. A state lawmaker is working right now on a bill that could make it illegal to hold a phone while you're driving.   

We spoke with Michelle Lunsford who has been working to bring the change about.

"Things are just falling into place and I truly am encouraged that this will happen," she said.  

This is the moment Lunsford has been working toward ever since her 17-year-old daughter Camryn Callaway was killed. 

"She lost her life in a texting and driving accident February 22nd of this year," said Lunsford.  "She was only going 40 miles an hour, but she rear-ended an 18-wheeler.  And we found out it was due to texting and driving."

Since then, Lunsford has spoken to teens and adults about the dangers of distracted driving. 

But now, lawmakers are listening. 

"We've got six months to work on this and get it right," said Senator McClendon.

He said he's working on two bills: one that makes the penalties for texting and driving stricter, and one that makes touching your phone while driving illegal in Alabama. 

"We haven't written a law yet.  It's not proposed.  But it will be in plenty of time for the 2019 legislative session, which will be in March," he said. 

McClendon and Lunsford said ever since Georgia's hands-free law went into effect at the beginning of July, they're hoping that will up the chances of a similar law passing here. 

"I don't want anyone else to lose their child," said Lunsford.  "We don't have to wait until March to make a difference. You can make a difference now."

Senator McClendon said Representative April Weaver will sponsor a similar bill in the House as well. 

They encourage others who want a hands-free Alabama to reach out to your representatives and senators. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • More charges filed in deadly Moundville boat crash

    More charges filed in deadly Moundville boat crash

    Monday, July 16 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-07-17 03:13:07 GMT
    Ricky Lathan Jr.Ricky Lathan Jr.

    Senior ALEA trooper Freddie Ingram said Ricky Latham caused that deadly July 4 boating accident on the Black Warrior River based on witness statements, a sobriety test, and other evidence. 

    More >>

    Senior ALEA trooper Freddie Ingram said Ricky Latham caused that deadly July 4 boating accident on the Black Warrior River based on witness statements, a sobriety test, and other evidence. 

    More >>

  • University of Alabama approves metal detectors for football stadium

    University of Alabama approves metal detectors for football stadium

    Monday, July 16 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-07-17 03:03:29 GMT
    Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. (Source: WBRC video)Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. (Source: WBRC video)
    Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. (Source: WBRC video)Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. (Source: WBRC video)

    The University of Alabama voted Monday to install new metal detectors at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.

    More >>

    The University of Alabama voted Monday to install new metal detectors at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.

    More >>

  • Condos and more coming to Parkside building in midtown B'ham

    Condos and more coming to Parkside building in midtown B'ham

    Monday, July 16 2018 10:56 PM EDT2018-07-17 02:56:25 GMT
    The 'You are Beautiful' building in B'ham. (Source: WBRC video)The 'You are Beautiful' building in B'ham. (Source: WBRC video)

    Even more living and eating options are coming to a growing midtown Birmingham. They're coming to what many people call the "You are Beautiful" building.?

    More >>

    Even more living and eating options are coming to a growing midtown Birmingham. They're coming to what many people call the "You are Beautiful" building.?

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly