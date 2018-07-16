AL lawmakers discuss hands-free law

It may be time to put the phone down. A state lawmaker is working right now on a bill that could make it illegal to hold a phone while you're driving.

We spoke with Michelle Lunsford who has been working to bring the change about.

"Things are just falling into place and I truly am encouraged that this will happen," she said.

This is the moment Lunsford has been working toward ever since her 17-year-old daughter Camryn Callaway was killed.

"She lost her life in a texting and driving accident February 22nd of this year," said Lunsford. "She was only going 40 miles an hour, but she rear-ended an 18-wheeler. And we found out it was due to texting and driving."

Since then, Lunsford has spoken to teens and adults about the dangers of distracted driving.

But now, lawmakers are listening.

"We've got six months to work on this and get it right," said Senator McClendon.

He said he's working on two bills: one that makes the penalties for texting and driving stricter, and one that makes touching your phone while driving illegal in Alabama.

"We haven't written a law yet. It's not proposed. But it will be in plenty of time for the 2019 legislative session, which will be in March," he said.

McClendon and Lunsford said ever since Georgia's hands-free law went into effect at the beginning of July, they're hoping that will up the chances of a similar law passing here.

"I don't want anyone else to lose their child," said Lunsford. "We don't have to wait until March to make a difference. You can make a difference now."

Senator McClendon said Representative April Weaver will sponsor a similar bill in the House as well.

They encourage others who want a hands-free Alabama to reach out to your representatives and senators.

