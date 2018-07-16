FIRST ALERT: More storms, possible flash flooding Monday night & Tuesday

Scattered storms have produced some heavy rain for parts of our area over the past few days, with rain amounts in some locations topping six inches. In fact, this July will go down in as the wettest July on record for Tuscaloosa.

The threat of scattered storms and showers will linger overnight and into the day tomorrow, so it won’t take much rain to cause issues in these same locations. One of the big storms this evening has been located over Walker County and this prompted a Flash Flood Warning. New development is possible tonight.

Stay weather alert on Tuesday for a possible northwest to southeast moving downpour or storm. We could see some wet weather prior to lunchtime but chances will peak in the afternoon and early evening.

LESS MUGGY ON WEDNESDAY? We will be tracking some drier air that will settle in with a front on Wednesday. The primary storm risk will slide south with a slight improvement in comfort levels across our northern counties. You will really notice the lower muggy conditions early Thursday. This will be the driest point of the week as rain chances drop into the 20% range. By the weekend, storms and showers will increase in coverage again. That said, we are seeing indications of another drop in muggy levels by early next week.

