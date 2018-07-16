How long does it take to issue alerts for missing children?

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said there were three alerts released Friday after a mother allegedly kidnaped her three young children from a relative's home at gunpoint.More >>
A man accused in a deadly boating accident on the Fourth of July in Moundville faces more charges.More >>
Swimming in the pool or lake can be one of the best parts of the summer season, but it can also turn dangerous or tragic in a matter of seconds when young kids are close to water.More >>
Alabamians head to the polls on Tuesday. It’s probably something you’ve gotten used to because it’s happened a lot lately. Each time, it costs money. In fact, a lot of money.More >>
Drivers in Shelby County continue to experience headaches dealing with the construction on I-65.More >>
