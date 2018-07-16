How long does it take to issue alerts for missing children?

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said there were three alerts released Friday after a mother allegedly kidnaped her three young children from a relative's home at gunpoint.

One was sent just among law enforcement officials telling them to be on the lookout for the car with Derick Brown and her three young children.

Also, an emergency missing child alert was issued and an Amber Alert was about to be sent out just as Brown's car was located.

Detective Shane Williams says state officials first told Jefferson County officials they did not have enough details to issue an Amber Alert, like a picture and a better description of the car.

Detectives continued their work to get those items and once they did, they sent them to the state.

Authorities say, for them, time is definitely of the essence.

"But at the same time, we want to make sure we have the greatest possible detail, the greatest possible description of what we are looking for so we are not getting inundated with incorrect leads which can put someone else in danger or take away from resources that we have," Williams says.

He adds there is a great collaboration between local agencies and the state, which issues the alerts.

But he also wants the public to know that even if they have not been alerted, authorities are gathering information behind the scenes as quickly as possible to get those alerts issued as quickly as they can.

