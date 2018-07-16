Man starts 20+ mile walk to work, drives home in blessing

Struggling to keep the tears at bay, Walter Carr got the surprise of his life on Monday when a new car was presented to him after his story of determination went viral.

“I just wanted to get to my job and show people I am dedicated to the job,” Carr said.

His story began early Saturday morning.

Carr was all set to start a new job at 8 a.m. helping a family move in Pelham.

The problem: He lives in Homewood and his car was broken down.

So Carr decided to walk to work. He set out at midnight to go the twenty plus miles.

“When I first saw him, he was actually catching his breath,” said Pelham Police officer Mark Knighten.

He spotted Carr around 3 a.m. He stopped to ask him what he was doing.

Carr told him he was walking to work and still had and other fifteen miles to go.

That's when Knighten and two other officers took him to breakfast.

Another officer then took him to his job where he was going to help Jenny Lamey's family move.

“Just the heart for him to do that. I just keep thinking now, ‘What would Walter do?’” said Lamey.

Deeply moved, Lamey posted the story on Facebook where it went viral.

She was hoping to help, but Luke Marklin, the CEO of Bellhops where Carr works, beat her to it by giving him one of his own personal cars.

“There's decisions you make in your life because it’s the right thing to do and this was one of them,” Marklin said.

