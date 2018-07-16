At $650, LG’s 65-inch UJ7700 is a killer deal for Prime Day

By Ryan Waniata



Who wants a 65-inch 4K TV? Everyone, that’s who. Luckily, Prime Day is a great time to take stock of your entertainment needs, and for under $700, you’ll have a hard time finding a deal more enticing than LG’s UJ7700. Sure, this is last year’s model, but this TV is locked and loaded, and includesHDR(with both HDR10 and Dolby Vision support), wide color gamut with LG’s True Color Accuracy system, and four HDMI ports with HDCP 2.2 support.

The UJ7700 also boasts LG’s intuitive smart interface, webOS 3.5, for all your streaming needs. LG’s interface is among our favorites in TV land, allowing you to stream content directly from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and YouTube, among other choices via a simple and intuitive display.

You may think 65-inches is too large for your living room, but in our experience, once you get a bigger screen in front of your eyeballs, you never want to go back down to those measly smaller displays. And, as mentioned above, LG’s support for the two most popular HDR formats assures you’ll always be getting striking contrast with any HDR content you can play or stream, adding versatility to your setup.

It wasn’t long ago that paying anything under $1,000 was unheard of for a large-format 4K TV, but times are changing. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to upgrade, this offer is a prime candidate. See what we did there?

