Here’s how to mirror your smartphone or tablet onto your TV

It’s a pretty fantastic world we live in these days, especially when it comes to mobile technology. Hours upon hours of entertainment rests at our fingertips, available in virtually any place at any time, all from a sleek little devicethat fits in your pocket. As convenient and wondrous as smartphones are, though, there’s something to be said for viewing content on a big, flat-screen TV. For those who access more content from their tablet or smartphone than anywhere else, that big screen in the living room can create some serious size envy.

So why can’t you have your cake and see it too? You can, thanks to the magic of mirroring. A rapidly growing arsenal of devices allows anything on your phone or tablet to be mirrored from your phone’s screen onto your TV. For those looking to marry the second screen with the screen that started it all, we’ve put together this list of the best, most convenient, and most affordable ways to do so. We’ve done all the research for you, so dive right in and pick your poison.

Set-top boxes

Dongles

Chromecast($35 or less) and Chromecast Ultra ($60) Since its debut in 2013, Chromecast has become the go-to devicefor affordable wireless streaming. For those with 4K UHD TVs,Chromecast Ultra offers 4K streaming in a tiny, dongular (yes, we made that word up) form factor. What makes Chromecast special is its ability to bypass your device’s internal resources thanks to its “cast” method of streaming, allowing you to start playback on your device. Just click the cast iconand let the Chromecast take it from there, which lets your phone or tablet to rest and save battery. Outside of casting from streaming apps, though, Chromcast and Chromecast Ultra also feature near latency-free mirroring of anything on an Androidsmartphone or tablet, including games, photos, video, and more. The options combine to make for a host ofvery cool applications.As of now, Android devices running Android 4.4.2+ offer mirroring with Chromecast; some are “optimized,” while others might not run as smoothly.Make sure your Google Home app is updated, and check here for more help. As a bonus, Chromecast can also mirror anything from a Mac or PC’s Chrome browser by simply clicking the Cast button in the corner of your browser, but performance quality varies. If you’re an iOS user, don’t fret; Chromecast mirroring isn’t supported for content loaded on your device, but Chromecasts are great for streaming content fromtons of popular apps, including YouTube, Spotify, Netflix, Hulu, and Google Play Movies & TV. To cast, simply start playback in your app of choice and look for the cast icon. You’ll need to download the Google Home app first, though. Miracast ($40 to 70) WhileGoogle is making it more and more enticing to stay in its home-baked lineup, if you’re an Androidian, third-party Miracast devices from lesser-known companies are also available. Miracast is Wi-Fi certified, high-definition wireless protocolsimilar to AirPlay. Unlike AirPlay, though, Miracast is unique in that it does not require a Wi-Fi network. Instead, it sets up its own private streaming network through a protocol that arrived with Android 4.0 called Wi-Fi Direct. The network is accessible from other local devicesbut is safe from any internet hooligans outside of its short range. Miracast is extremely versatile and offers a host ofmirroring capabilities. While it works with Android devices, it is especially useful for mirroring PCs. Like AirPlay, its Achilles’ heel is relying on your device’s internal resources, which ties it up and drains the battery. Still, if Android (and especially PC) mirroring is your game, Miracast-compatible devices may be worth checking into (though we’d probably just go with one of the devices above). Some options with solid reputations include the Microsoft Wireless Display Adapterand the Belkin Miracast Video Adapter. Miracast is also available for use with the Kindle Fire HD through a few devices, including the popular Netgear Push2TV.

Gaming consoles

Xbox One ($239), Xbox One S ($300) Xbox 360($100 to $200) Screen mirroring on the Xbox One is, unfortunately, a hit-or-miss proposition thanks to a slew of somewhat unreliable apps. The Xbox doesn’t have any native mirroring capability, so you’ll need to rely on third-party solutions, like the aforementioned AllCast, or AirServer for iOS. Neither app is free (AirServer’s Xbox app costs a whopping $20) and users across the web have had mixed results. The Xbox mobile app offers a lot of neat features, but mirroring isn’t among them. While mirroring is limited, the best way to stream videos from your phone to your console is with Plex. Plex is available in the Xbox store and takes only a quick search to find. You’ll need to download the Plex app on your Android or iOS phone, then sign up for a Plex account if you haven’t already. In order to take full advantage of the app, you’ll need a paid subscription and you’ll also have to pay a one-time activation fee for your device. If you’re only using Plex to stream files saved directly to your phone or tablet (rather than stored on a Plex server), you can opt out and remain in trial mode instead. Plex is an awesome solution for those with extensive digital libraries, but those who prefer streaming services will need to access them directly from the Xbox. PlayStation 4 ($290-plus), PS4 Pro ($400), and PlayStation 3 ($100-plus) Unfortunately, none of Sony’s gaming consoles — including the PS3, PS4 or PS4 Pro— have native mirroring features included. While there is an official PlayStation smartphone app that allows you to control your PS4 and browse the PlayStation Network remotely, that’s about all it can do. Instead, users will have to resort to third-party options.Plex is probably your best bet here, as with Xbox. Other options, like R-play, allow you to do the opposite of phone mirroring, i.e., play games from your PlayStation to your phone for iPhone. If you have an Android phone, there are more complex ways to get R-play, but it’s not yet available on the Google Play store and we cannot vouchfor their quality or viability.

TVs

Many newer TVs have mobile mirroring built right in. If you’ve got a newer TV and you’ve noticed an acronym on one of the HDMI inputs labeled MHL, you already have a plug-and-play solution to connecting your Android phone, albeit from a decidedly 20th-century, hardwired connection. MHL stands for Mobile High-DefinitionLink, and allows you to mirror most content right on your display through an HDMI input. All you’ll need is a cable that converts your smartphone’s connection to an HDMI connection. Note: MHL will also power and charge your device while connected, but we haven’t seen a lot of great reviews for the cables in our searching, so you’ll need to proceed at your own monetary risk.

Of course, wireless mirroring is much more useful for the couch potato in all of us, and that capability also comes with some of newer flat-screen models. Unfortunately, most of the built-in mirroring options available are proprietary, like Samsung’s AllShare system, which works only with select Samsung Galaxy phones. Still, if you happen to already have the goods required, then all the better. RokuTVs, for instance, work just like the set-top devices. For other TVs, check your settings manual to find out if MHL or wireless mirroring are part of the package (alternately, here’s a handy listfrom Best Buy of some televisions with mirroring capability).



