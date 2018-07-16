I-65 in Shelby County giving headaches to drivers

Drivers in Shelby County continue to experience headaches dealing with the construction on I-65.

ALDOT says it doesn't believe the delays between Exit 242 and Exit 238 are because of the construction. However, many drivers say they disagree and at the very least it doesn't help matters.

ALDOT says the median widening is on schedule and should be completed by November or December of 2018. At that time, outside widening will begin.

Engineers expect to have three lanes open in the area by December 2019, and paving complete by July 2020.

