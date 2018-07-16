Are there too many local elections?

Alabamians head to the polls on Tuesday. It’s probably something you’ve gotten used to because it’s happened a lot lately.

Each time, it costs money. In fact, a lot of money.

“We have poll workers expense. We have ballet printing expense. On some of our precincts we have to rent the precincts,” said Judge Alan King, Jefferson County Probate Court.

For the statewide offices, counties are reimbursed.

“From the primary to the runoff to the general election is about five and a half million dollars per election,” said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

That means for an election cycle, it will cost approximately $16.5 million at the state level.

Last year, Alabamians headed to the polls an additional time because of the special election for the U.S. Senate.

In a 12 month span, Jefferson County voters have had five elections. It’s seven elections in the last 15 months.

Situations like that are actually not as unusual as you might think. They’re maybe not as well publicized.

“Everyone always thinks that we only have elections every other year. Well, that’s not true. We budget for additional elections because traditionally things always happen. People pass away, people retire,” said King.

We did ask however if there is a better way to do the planned elections. For example, like condensing down and combining referendums.

“It would be very, very difficult to do municipal contests and state and federal contests at the same time. Because it would require different ballots for different purposes. Because the same people are not responsible for the same elections at the same time,” said Merrill.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. It is the culmination of months of preparation.

