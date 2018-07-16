Reality TV star charged over scuffle with hotel security - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Reality TV star charged over scuffle with hotel security

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILe - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Farrah Abraham arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Los Angeles prosecutors have charged Abraham with two misdemeanor charges over a scuffle... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILe - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Farrah Abraham arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Los Angeles prosecutors have charged Abraham with two misdemeanor charges over a scuffle...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles prosecutors have charged reality TV star Farrah Abraham with two misdemeanor charges over a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard last month.

Los Angeles district attorney's spokesman Ricardo Santiago said Monday that Abraham has been charged with misdemeanor battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace office. Her case is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 13.

The 27-year-old was arrested on June 13 after being accused of attacking a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel, hitting him in the face and grabbing his ear.

Abraham's publicist did not immediately return a message seeking comment, but has previously said the incident was a misunderstanding and has "been blown out of proportion."

Abraham is known for her roles on MTV's "16 & Pregnant" and "Teen Mom."

