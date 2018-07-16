SECMD18: LSU LB Devin White loves, rides horses outside of football

LSU linebacker Devin White spoke to the media Monday afternoon at the College Football Hall of Fame. The junior admitted he owns several horses including two that go by the names of Ricky Bobby and Daisy Mae. "I just purchased Daisy Mae last Sunday. She's five years old, and I got the chance to move her to Baton Rouge. I go out there every day and give her carrots even if I don't ride her," said Devin White.

White's passion for horses started when he was little. He uses his time riding horses to decompress from football practice and games.

White is regarded as one of the top linebackers in the nation in play for the Butkus Award.

