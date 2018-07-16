Irondale PD continues investigating Maserati dealership incident

The Irondale Police Department and CrimeStoppers are seeking help from the public to locate three suspects wanted in connection with an incident last week.

It was around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, July 12. You can see two men on surveillance cameras at the Maserati of Birmingham dealership on Grants Mill Road. Police say they used guns to blast open a window of the dealership. "These guys are armed with rifles. They are extremely dangerous. We need to get them off the street," said Sgt. Michael Mangina.

At the dealership, the two fired more shots. They stole a vehicle from the lot, but they ended up not being able to control it and wrecking it. They later tried to steal another car, but couldn't.

Officers say the pair then went to a nearby gas station and also fired into the building. Sgt. Mangina was troubled by one piece of video. "The thing about this case. At the gas station, one of these bad guys is posted up in the parking lot with his rifle as if he is waiting on the arrival for police," Mangina said.

Mangina is convinced the men were looking for a firefight with police officers. The guys are driving a dark vehicle believed to have a hubcap missing on the front passenger side. "They are extremely dangerous. I have not seen anything like this in all my years of law enforcement. This was like something out of a movie," Mangina said.

Investigators say a third person came to pick up the pair, so they are looking for three suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects or vehicle are asked to contact Irondale Police at 205-956-5990 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

