Residents concerned about trains continually blocking B'ham intersections

Residents are complaining again about a train blocking several blocks of intersections in southwest Birmingham.

A train was stationary at Jefferson Avenue and 17th Street Southwest as of Monday afternoon. We understand the train has been blocking the intersection since Sunday.

The owners of Southwest Cleaners say it's a problem. "It's just every week. Every week over time. I don't understand it, all day long," Steve Choi said.

Choi's customers still dropped off laundry, but they have to go out of their way to do it. "I can't come this way. I have to go back around to Lomb. In order to go to the Piggly Wiggly from here, you have to go back around to Lomb to get back around," Lolita Moore said.

We drove the route from the cleaners and it took about ten minutes to get to Lomb Avenue where you can drive under the railroad trestle.

"It’s bad because we have been doing this for the last five or six weeks now. Trains getting stuck. You can't get across where you need to go," Terry Williams said.

Out of frustration, drivers just turn around and look for alternative routes. Pedestrians climb over the train cars to get across the blocked tracks. "It's very frustrating. You got an emergency, you want to go to your loved ones. This doesn't make any sense," Moore said.

People in the area have reached out to the train company. "Last time I tried to call the train company but they never answered. Big problem," Choi said.

WBRC also reached out to Norfolk Southern. The company stated, "We expect to begin moving the train into our rail yard after 6 p.m. today. Rail traffic volume continues to be high across our network causing delays getting into our local rail yard,” Susan Terpay, spokeswoman for Norfolk Southern said.

A second meeting with train companies is being sought by local officials to look for solutions.

