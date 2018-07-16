Residents concerned about trains continually blocking B'ham intersections

Residents are complaining again about a train blocking several blocks of intersections in southwest Birmingham.More >>
Residents are complaining again about a train blocking several blocks of intersections in southwest Birmingham.More >>
The junior linebacker admitted he owns several horses including two that go by the names of Ricky Bobby and Daisy Mae.More >>
The junior linebacker admitted he owns several horses including two that go by the names of Ricky Bobby and Daisy Mae.More >>
The Irondale Police Department and CrimeStoppers are seeking help from the public to locate three suspects wanted in connection with an incident last week.More >>
The Irondale Police Department and CrimeStoppers are seeking help from the public to locate three suspects wanted in connection with an incident last week.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of several medicines containing the active ingredient valsartan.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of several medicines containing the active ingredient valsartan.More >>
Much quieter weather has taken over this afternoon. The only storms we are keeping a watch on are near Pickens, Greene, and Sumter counties. I think most of this afternoon and evening should be quiet thanks to earlier storms.More >>
Much quieter weather has taken over this afternoon. The only storms we are keeping a watch on are near Pickens, Greene, and Sumter counties. I think most of this afternoon and evening should be quiet thanks to earlier storms.More >>