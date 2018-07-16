These are the best headphones you can snag on the cheap this Prime Day

By Parker Hall



Content Provided by

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a new set of headphones, there is perhaps no better day of the year to consider digging into that piggy bank than Amazon Prime Day. Amazon’s annual online shopping extravaganza sees the prices of headphones from major brands like Sony, Sennheiser, and Bose slashed considerably, allowing you to buy options that may have previously been out of your price range.

Here are our favorite headphones on sale this Prime Day:

Sony’s noise-canceling headphones have been giving modles from industry leaders like Bose a run for their money for a few years now, and though these over-ears aren’t as great the WH-1000X M2 (our current pick for the best headphones on the market), they are an absolute steal this Prime Day. Noise-canceling, 35 hours of battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity makes these a great option for those on the go, and Sony’s excellent digital sound enhancement engine (DSEE) means that your favorite songs will sound fantastic, even without a cable.

See it

Bose has long made some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, and the Bose QC25s are no exception. They aren’t the company’s current flagship model (the QC35), but they bring a similar level of sound reduction and the same plush comfort. One long journey spent with these babies, and you’ll never wonder why you see so many people with them at the airport: Bose is still the standard for peaceful listening on the go, and there’s nothing like getting the best at a shockingly low price for Prime Day. Put it this way: We were recommending the QC25s when they were $300.

See it

Sennheiser is a household name among audio enthusiasts, known for its excellent microphones and headphones, both of which offer clear and balanced sound. This Prime Day, you can get a special edition set of the company’s superb HD 4.50 noise-canceling over-ears for half of their typical $200 price tag, making them easily one of the most enticing options in audio. A 19-hour battery life and aptX audio mean that you’ll be able to jam out in high quality for a long time between charges.

See it



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.