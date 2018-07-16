FIRST ALERT: More storms expected Tuesday

Much quieter weather has taken over this afternoon. The only storms we are keeping a watch on are near Pickens, Greene, and Sumter counties. I think most of this afternoon and evening should be quiet thanks to earlier storms.

A minor front builds in from the north tomorrow and causes more scattered showers and storms to form and impact central Alabama during the day. It will be the last day with dew point temperatures in the 70s until Friday. That means a very uncomfortable feel to the air.

Dewpoint temperatures drop to the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and we get a break most places from the rain. There still could be a few showers and storms on Wednesday but south of I-20. Enjoy the air that won’t feel as humid as it has been but don’t expect it to feel refreshing either.

Scattered rain and storms return Friday and so does the very humid air.

Scattered storms, warm temperatures, and muggy air linger on Saturday and then another front may drop levels and rain chances on Sunday and into Monday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.