We’re giving away $2,500 worth of great products for Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon Prime Day only comes one day a year well, this year, it’s actually a full 36 hours. With deals on TVs, the Amazon Echo and Kindle, and just about everything else you can imagine, it’s the sale of the summer that has everyone on the edge of their seat. Oh yeah, and it’s going on right now! If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been hoping to come away with an armload of stuff at an affordable price. Getting a good deal can be quite exhilarating, but it’s not the only way to feel a rush this Prime Day. We teamed up with iOttie, Chrome Industries, and Ring to give away $2,500 worth of products to three lucky winners during this 36-hour period. If you want to do more than just shop today, entering to win fabulous prizes in our Prime Day giveaway is exactly what you should be doing.
One grand-prize winner will walk home with a brand-new iPhone X, and their pick offive different iOttie car mount optionsfrom our friends at iOttie. What’s cool about their line of wireless car mounts is that they can charge phones while docked on the mount without plugging in any cables. I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t mind taking one less step to charge my phone when I get into my car. It’s supe- practical and not only is it up for grabs to win here, you can buy one on sale for 34 percent off until Prime Day ends. This prize would normally retail at the price of $1,049, but if fortune smiles upon you this Prime Day, it won’t cost you a dime.
Some of you may know that we’re more than just friends with Chrome Industries we’re neighbors. That’s right the popular bag makers are a stone’s throw away here in Portland, so it only made sense that we team up to do something cool for the people on Amazon Prime day. Together, we came up with this getaway set for a very lucky second-prize winner that includes:
*Apparel and footwear sizes will be collected from winner via e-mail.
If you’re really into the smart home craze, you’re likely already familiar with Ring products — or have at least heard the name before. Editor Kim Wetzel, our smart home expert, got her friends at Ring to hook a lucky reader up with a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Floodlight Cam. This third-prize bundlerings in at about $500, pun intended. The Ring Video Doorbell 2lets you answer the door, so to speak, when you’re not even at home. Itworks with Alexa and provides instant alerts when visitors press your doorbell or trigger the built-in motion sensors. For more security, the Ring Floodlight Camnot only keeps an eye out for strangers, it boasts night vision settings and the loudest speaker on any outdoor camera. With the added features of two-way talk and a siren alarm, this prize is great for keeping your home safe and sound.
