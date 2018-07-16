AirSelfie’s second-gen selfie drone with better flight time is now available

By Ed Oswald



AirSelfie debuted its original drone of the same name more than a year ago, and now the company is back with a follow-up. The AirSelfie 2 was first shown off at CES 2018 in Las Vegas earlier this year, but now the improved device is finally available for purchase.The new drone builds upon the original design, upgrades the camera from five to 12 megapixels, increases the camera’s field of view to 85 degrees, and improves battery life by 50 percent.

One of the biggest drawbacks of the original design was the fact that the AirSelfie could only fly for about three to five minutes, which was on the low end of the spectrum for smaller drones. That’s no longer an issue, and neither is memory capacity, as storage is quadrupled in the AirSelfie2 to 16GB.

Like the original model, you’ll control the drone through an app, which features various modes, including Selfie and Flight, depending on the type of pictures you’re trying to take. The drone also has the capability to hover in one spotand be safely retrieved out of the air using just your hand.

As far as we can tell, the new AirSelfie is about the same size and weight as the original drone, coming in at3.72 x 2.71 x 0.45 inches,with a weight of just over two ounces. The company says the device is able to fly about 60 feet from its base.

“When you’re looking to capture life’s important moments, dramatic scenery, or large group shots, you want a combination of best-in-class technology and ease of use. The AirSelfie2 delivers precisely that,” CEOStefano Cabella said.

The second-generation drone is a perfect choice for selfie-lovers out there. It’s available from the AirSelfie online store, as well as from Amazon as of July 17. The drone comes in at $199.95, and is available in silver, black, gold, and rose gold. The original only came in silver.In addition to the drone, there’s a power bank for recharging, a USB cable for connecting to a computer, and a protective bumper.

