RECALL: Ingredient in certain blood pressure medicines could cause cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of several medicines containing the active ingredient valsartan.

Valsartan is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.

The FDA says the recall is due to an impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), that was found in the recalled products. Not all products containing valsartan are being recalled. NDMA is classified as a probable cancer-causing ingredient, based on results from laboratory tests. The presence of NDMA was unexpected and is thought to be related to changes in the way the active substance was manufactured, according to the FDA.

"The FDA is committed to maintaining our gold standard for safety and efficacy. That includes our efforts to ensure the quality of drugs and the safe manner in which they're manufactured," said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. "When we identify lapses in the quality of drugs and problems with their manufacturing that have the potential to create risks to patients, we're committed to taking swift action to alert the public and help facilitate the removal of the products from the market. As we seek the removal of certain drug products today, our drug shortages team is also working hard to ensure patients' therapeutic needs are met in the United States with an adequate supply of unaffected medications."

Recalled Medicines

Medicine Company Valsartan Major Pharmaceuticals Valsartan Solco Healthcare Valsartan Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) Solco Healthcare Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

The companies listed in the chart above are recalling all lots of non-expired products that contain the ingredient valsartan supplied by a third-party. Not all valsartan-containing medicines distributed in the United States have valsartan active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) supplied by this specific company. The supplier has stopped distributing its valsartan API, and the FDA is working with the affected companies to reduce or eliminate the valsartan API impurity from future products, according to the FDA.

“We have carefully assessed the valsartan-containing medications sold in the United States, and we’ve found that the valsartan sold by these specific companies does not meet our safety standards. This is why we’ve asked these companies to take immediate action to protect patients,” said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Information from the FDA for health care professionals and patients:

• Because valsartan is used in medicines to treat serious medical conditions, patients taking the recalled valsartan-containing medicines should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product.

• To determine whether a specific product has been recalled, patients should look at the drug name and company name on the label of their prescription bottle. If the information is not on the bottle, patients should contact the pharmacy that dispensed the medicine.

• If a patient is taking one of the recalled medicines listed above, they should follow the recall instructions provided by the specific company. This information will be posted to the FDA's website.

• Patients should also contact their health care professional if their medicine is included in this recall to discuss their treatment, which may include another valsartan product not affected by this recall or an alternative treatment option.

Investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.