SECMD18: Jimbo Fisher hits SEC Media Days

Welcome to SEC Media Days Jimbo Fisher!More >>
Welcome to SEC Media Days Jimbo Fisher!More >>
Stadium cup sodas, which were previously in the $5-7 range, will now cost $3 for a 22-ounce and $4 for a 44-ounce. Bottled water in the 20-ounce size has been slashed in half from $4 to $2. Hot dogs, nacho trays and soft pretzels have been reduced by $3, going from $5 to $2.More >>
Stadium cup sodas, which were previously in the $5-7 range, will now cost $3 for a 22-ounce and $4 for a 44-ounce. Bottled water in the 20-ounce size has been slashed in half from $4 to $2. Hot dogs, nacho trays and soft pretzels have been reduced by $3, going from $5 to $2.More >>
The Beavers scored 5 in the 2nd and 4 in the 7th to win 12-2. MSU and OSU will have a winner take all matchup Saturday at 7:00pm for a spot in the CWS Finals.More >>
The Beavers scored 5 in the 2nd and 4 in the 7th to win 12-2. MSU and OSU will have a winner take all matchup Saturday at 7:00pm for a spot in the CWS Finals.More >>
He was the pitching coach in Corvallis from 1999-2003, laying the foundation of a program that would win back to back national titlesMore >>
He was the pitching coach in Corvallis from 1999-2003, laying the foundation of a program that would win back to back national titlesMore >>
MSU is the first College World Series team to visit the hospital this year. Officials say that the team that visits first has won the CWS 90 percent of the time. This experience just as rewarding as their run towards a national championship.More >>
MSU is the first College World Series team to visit the hospital this year. Officials say that the team that visits first has won the CWS 90 percent of the time. This experience just as rewarding as their run towards a national championship.More >>