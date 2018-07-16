SECMD18: Jimbo Fisher hits SEC Media Days

Welcome to SEC Media Days Jimbo Fisher!

Texas A&M hired Fisher as its new head coach in December and Monday the new Aggies coach got his first taste of SEC Media Days.

"Great to be back in the SEC. As you know I cut my teeth in the SEC for 13 years. Many years ago," said Fisher.

In eight years as Florida State's head coach Fisher compiled an 83-23 record. He led the Seminoles to the 2013 National Championship.

"Excited to be at A&M. It's a very unique place and a very outstanding place. We've been there a short period of time and hopefully got a lot done. Started a culture in which we wanted to implement. We have some work to do in front of us. We have an extremely competitive league," said Fisher.

Why make the move from FSU to Texas A&M?

"If I didn't think we could win national championships I wouldn't have came. I had a great job where I was at Florida State. I had no plans on leaving. They always say you get the best opportunities when you aren't looking for them," Fisher stated.

"I was excited when he got hired and still excited that he is here ad we are getting ready for the season. He's an intense guy and I love that." said offensive lineman Erik McCoy.

"He came in with a great sense of urgency," running back Trayveon Williams stated.

Fisher is 9 and 2 against SEC teams but now he has to go head on with the SEC West. It's a tough start to the season. The Aggies face Clemson at College Station in week two and then travel to Alabama on Sept. 22.

"When you get good in your program, you don't measure yourself against other people. I want us to understand how you measure yourself in the way you work and the way you do things. Your opponents become faceless. You have to measure yourself by your own measuring stick," Fisher stated.

Texas A&M opens the season on August 30th against Northwestern State.

