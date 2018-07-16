SEC Media Days returns to Hoover in 2019, location TBD following year

SEC officials confirm Media Days will return to Hoover in 2019 and then the location is to be determined, according to Commissioner Greg Sankey.

This is the first year for Media Days to be held at Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame.

Before the move to Atlanta this year, SEC Media Days had been held in the Birmingham-Hoover area for the past 33 years.

There will be 14 SEC head coaches, as well as 42 players (three from each team) and more than 1,000 credentialed media in attendance. The SEC welcomes five new coaches this year, six if you include Ole Miss' Matt Luke, who was named interim head coach after SEC Media Days in 2017.

Head coaches and select players from Texas A&M, LSU, and Kentucky will meet the media Monday.

Alabama's day is Wednesday and Auburn's day is Thursday.

Here is a look inside the new venue:

