More charges filed in deadly Moundville boat crash

Senior ALEA trooper Freddie Ingram said Ricky Latham caused that deadly July 4 boating accident on the Black Warrior River based on witness statements, a sobriety test, and other evidence.

“Due to the way the ski boat was being operated that’s what contributed to the crash,” said Ingram.

Marine patrol authorities said Latham was drinking and driving the ski boat that carried six people total. It collided into a bass boat holding two others.

“The problem you have on the water is you do not have the ability to stay safe like you should,” said Ingram.

And Ingram said adding alcohol to the mix makes it even more dangerous, especially with more folks out on the waters during the holidays like July 4.

“Boats do not have seat belts, they do not have airbags, they do not have brakes, there’s no way to stop a boat immediately if you need to,” said Ingram.

Investigators said the crash killed 47-year-old Richard Glover and 23-year-old Destiny Graben. Three others are still recovering.

“For something like this to happen it kind of hurts everybody, it hurts law enforcement, it hurts the people that’s out boating, it hurts family members that wasn’t there. There’s not a winner in this situation and even if justice prevails and he must face punishment,” said Ingram.

Because three people were injured in the boat wreck Ingram said that’s why Latham is facing so many more charges.

