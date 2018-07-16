More charges filed in deadly Moundville boat accident

A man accused in a deadly boating accident on July 4 in Moundville faces more charges.

Prosecutors added five more charges against 29-year-old Ricky Latham, Jr. He is now charged with two counts of reckless murder, three counts of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Marine Patrol authorities say Latham was drinking and operating a ski boat on the Black Warrior River when the crash happened.

Destiny Graven, of Northport and Richard Glover, of Akron, were killed when the boats they were passengers in collided.

Three others were hurt.

