FIRST ALERT: Areas of heavy rainfall Monday

FIRST ALERT: Tracking clusters of rain and storms shifting southeast and slowly with time. Greatest impact will be heavy rainfall that could cause localized flooding. Lightning concerns too, so if you hear the thunder you need to be inside. Gusty winds can’t be ruled out either. Clouds and rain hold back temperatures a bit today, but the muggy air is still holding on strong.

A minor front builds in from the north tomorrow and causes more scattered showers and storms to form and impact central Alabama during the day. It will be the last day with dew point temperatures in the 70s until Friday. That means a very uncomfortable feel to the air.

Dew point temperatures d rop to the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and we get a break most places from rain. There still could be a few showers and storms on Wednesday but south of I-20. Enjoy the air that won’t feel as humid as it has been, but don’t expect it to feel refreshing either.



Scattered rain and storms return Friday and so does the very humid air.



Scattered storms, warm temperatures and muggy air lingers on Saturday and then another front may d rop levels and rain chances on Sunday and into Monday.



Tracking areas of heavy rainfall and thunder starting on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

