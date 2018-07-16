Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border. (Source: Raycom Media, file) The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A federal judge on Monday ordered a temporary halt to any deportations of immigrant families who were reunited after being separated by the Trump administration at the border.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw imposed a delay of at least a week after a request from the American Civil Liberties Union, which cited "persistent and increasing rumors ... that mass deportations may be carried out imminently and immediately upon reunification."

Justice Department attorney Scott Stewart opposed the delay but did not address the rumors in court. He said he would respond later in writing. The judge gave the department until next Monday.

Late last month, Sabraw ordered the government to reunite thousands of children and parents who were forcibly separated in recent months under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy toward those who illegally cross into the U.S. He set a deadline of July 10 for roughly 100 children under age 5 and gave the government until July 26 to reunite more than 2,500 older youngsters.

The Trump administration reunited about half the under-5 children by last week, saying that in many of the remaining cases, the adults had criminal records or were determined not to be the youngsters' parents at all.

In asking for a delay in deportations, the ACLU said parents need a week after being reunified with their children to decide whether to pursue asylum.

The decision "cannot be made until parents not only have had time to fully discuss the ramifications with their children, but also to hear from the child's advocate or counsel, who can explain to the parent the likelihood of the child ultimately prevailing in his or her own asylum case if left behind in the U.S. (as well as where the child is likely to end up living)," the ACLU said.

Late Friday, the judge said he was having second thoughts about whether the government was acting in good faith, after the Trump administration warned that speeding up the reunification process by dropping DNA testing could endanger children.

But on Monday, Jonathan White of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, who is overseeing the government's effort, assured the judge that some reunifications of older children have already occurred, and "it is our intent to reunify children promptly." He went into detail on how the process was working.

Sabraw praised White, saying his testimony on the reunification plan gave him great comfort. "What is in place is a great start to making a large number of reunifications happen very, very quickly," the judge said.

Justice Department attorneys also assured Sabraw the children were well cared for, offering him a visit to a shelter if he wanted.

The judge replied that the main concern wasn't whether the children were well cared for.

"Obviously the concern that has been at issue has been the passage of time," he said. "No matter how nice the environment is, it's the act of separation from a parent, particularly with young children, that matters."

Sabraw has scheduled three more hearings over the next two weeks to ensure compliance with his order.

___

Associated Press Writer Colleen Long contributed to this report from Washington.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • EU official urges Trump, Putin not to destroy global order

    EU official urges Trump, Putin not to destroy global order

    Sunday, July 15 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-07-16 03:35:12 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-07-16 19:07:52 GMT
    European Council President Donald Tusk has urged President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and China to work together to avoid trade wars and prevent conflict and chaos.More >>
    European Council President Donald Tusk has urged President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and China to work together to avoid trade wars and prevent conflict and chaos.More >>

  • Heading for clouds: Aviation sector faces trade turbulence

    Heading for clouds: Aviation sector faces trade turbulence

    Monday, July 16 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-07-16 16:35:04 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-07-16 19:07:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Spectators watch an Airbus 400M take part in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Spectators watch an Airbus 400M take part in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 16, 2018.
    Aircraft makers at the Farnborough International Airshow say thousands of jobs are at risk in this most international of industries as U.S. President Donald Trump raises tariffs and other countries retaliate.More >>
    Aircraft makers at the Farnborough International Airshow say thousands of jobs are at risk in this most international of industries as U.S. President Donald Trump raises tariffs and other countries retaliate.More >>

  • China files WTO challenge to US $200B tariff plan

    China files WTO challenge to US $200B tariff plan

    Monday, July 16 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-07-16 08:55:35 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-07-16 19:07:44 GMT
    It is an unusually rapid move for a trade case, coming less than one week after the U.S. Trade Representative announced the tariff plan, which wouldn't take effect until at least September. (Source: Raycom Media)It is an unusually rapid move for a trade case, coming less than one week after the U.S. Trade Representative announced the tariff plan, which wouldn't take effect until at least September. (Source: Raycom Media)

    China's government says it has filed a World Trade Organization case challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to raise tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200 billion in an escalating dispute over technology policy.

    More >>

    China's government says it has filed a World Trade Organization case challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to raise tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200 billion in an escalating dispute over technology policy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly