Walker Co. voting location changed due to fire at old Parrish Hi

Walker Co. voting location changed due to fire at old Parrish High School

WALKER COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

There is a change of venue for some Walker County voters casting ballots in Tuesday's primary runoff elections.

Due to a fire at the old Parrish High School Gym,  people scheduled to vote at that location will now vote at Parrish City Hall.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

