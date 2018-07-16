Walker Co. voting location changed due to fire at old Parrish High School

FIRST ALERT: Tracking clusters of rain and storms shifting southeast and slowly with time. Greatest impact will be heavy rainfall that could cause localized flooding. Lightning concerns too, so if you hear the thunder you need to be inside.More >>
There is a change of venue for some Walker County voters casting ballots in Tuesday's primary runoff elections.More >>
Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Sylvan Springs.More >>
SEC Media Days kicked off Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the first year the event has been held out of Birmingham since 1985.More >>
The 34th annual SEC Media Days begins Monday in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame. There will be 14 SEC head coaches, as well as 42 players (three from each team) and more than 1,000 credentialed media in attendance.More >>
