SECMD18: A look inside SEC Media Days new venue in Atlanta

SEC Media Days kicked off Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the first year the event has been held out of Birmingham since 1985.

Fans can enter the lobby of the College Football Hall of Fame for free to see players, get autographs, and take pictures with coaches and players, but have to purchase a ticket to go upstairs.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey along with Texas A&M, Kentucky, and LSU will take the podium Monday.

Click on the video to see a quick tour of the venue.

