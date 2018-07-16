IMF: World economy likely to grow 3.9 percent this year - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

IMF: World economy likely to grow 3.9 percent this year

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The International Monetary Fund is keeping its forecast for global economic growth unchanged at 3.9 percent this year despite worries about rising trade tensions and higher oil prices. But the lending agency is downgrading the outlook for Europe and Japan.

The IMF now predicts that the economy of the 19-country eurozone will grow 2.2 percent in 2018, down from the 2.4 percent it forecast in April. The fund expects the Japanese economy to expand 1 percent this year, downgrading its 1.2 percent April forecast.

The IMF still expects tax cuts to lift U.S. economic growth to 2.9 percent this year, up from 2.3 percent in 2017.

Citing proliferating trade conflicts, IMF chief economist Maury Obstfeld warned that "the risk of worse outcomes has increased" for the world economy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

