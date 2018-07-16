Rebecca Gordon: Buttermilk Fried Okra With Lemon-Garlic Sauce

Ingredients:

1 lb fresh okra pods

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp all purpose flour

1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp plain yellow cornmeal

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper, divided

1/2 tsp celery salt

1/2 tsp ground red pepper, divided

2 cups vegetable oil

1/2 cup mayonnaise

4 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove, pressed

Directions:

Rinse the okra under cool water. Remove the stems & tips. Discard. Slice the okra into 1/2-inch pieces. Whisk together the buttermilk & the egg in a medium bowl; stir in the okra until coated. Let stand 20 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together the flour, the cornmeal, the salt, 3/4 teaspoons black pepper, the celery salt & 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper in a small bowl.

Pour the oil into an 8-inch cast iron skillet & heat to 360 degrees. Use a thermometer to gage & maintain the oil temperature. Toss the okra into the flour mixture, in batches, stirring until each piece is coated on all sides. Fry the okra, in batches, 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Use a stainless steel utensil to move it about as it cooks for even color on all sides. Remove the okra with a slotted spoon & place on paper towels over a wire rack. Season with additional salt & pepper, if desired. Keep warm in a 200 degree oven up to 45 minutes before serving.

Stir together the mayonnaise, the lemon juice, the garlic & the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each of the ground black & red pepper in a small bowl. Serve the sauce with the fried okra.

