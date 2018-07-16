2 people shot in West Birmingham

Police are investigating an overnight double shooting that injured two people in Birmingham's West End neighborhood.

An officer spotted a vehicle in the middle of the roadway on17th Place Southwest while responding to another call. After approaching the car, he found a man suffering from a life-threatening wound outside of the vehicle. He also found a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victims were shot at the Valero Service Station and drove to where the officer discovered them.

Both victims were transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects named as of this morning.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

