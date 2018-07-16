Survey of economists: US sales and employment likely to grow - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Survey of economists: US sales and employment likely to grow

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Most U.S. business economists expect corporate sales to grow over the next three months and hiring and pay to rise with them.

But a majority of the economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics say the corporate tax cuts that the Trump administration pushed through Congress have yet to affect their plans for hiring or investment. The administration had promoted its tax cuts, which were heavily tilted toward corporations and wealthy individuals, as likely to raise worker pay and promote corporate investment and expansion over time.

The NABE also said a majority of respondents from goods-producing companies said their companies were delaying investment, raising prices or taking other steps in response to the Trump administration's trade conflicts with other nations.

The results of the quarterly survey being released Monday reflect responses from 98 of the NABE's members between June 14 and June 27.

Sixty-eight percent of the business economists said they foresee sales growing over the next three months. And for a fourth straight quarter, a higher proportion of respondents reported rising sales at their companies. All the panelists expect the U.S. economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, to expand over the next 12 months.

Goods producers - a category that includes manufacturers, farmers and construction - are most optimistic, with 94 percent saying they expect sales to rise over the next three months.

Fifty-one percent of the economists said wages rose at their companies between April and June, and they expect pay to keep rising over the next three months. It was the first time since the NABE began analyzing such data in 1982 that it has reported such strong wage growth over two quarters. Forty-one percent of respondents said their companies expect to hire in the next three months.

"Labor market conditions are tight, with skilled labor shortages driving firms to raise pay, increase training, and consider additional automation," Sara Rutledge, chair of the NABE's Business Conditions Survey, said in a statement.

Overall, the respondents reported little impact so far from the Trump administration's tariffs against China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico. A majority - 65 percent - said the trade disputes haven't led their companies to change hiring, investing or pricing so far.

But among goods-producing companies - which are directly affected by the tariffs and the counter-tariffs by America's trading partners - a majority said they had made one or more such changes. Twenty-six percent of the goods-producing companies said they had delayed investments, and 16 percent said they had raised prices.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 5 years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit reborn at a cost

    5 years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit reborn at a cost

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:23:58 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 2:05 AM EDT2018-07-16 06:05:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...
    Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.More >>
    Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.More >>

  • US trade, immigration and biofuel policies hit farmers hard

    US trade, immigration and biofuel policies hit farmers hard

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:07:54 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 2:05 AM EDT2018-07-16 06:05:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...
    Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.More >>
    Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.More >>

  • Man killed by Chicago police ran away, reached for waist

    Man killed by Chicago police ran away, reached for waist

    Sunday, July 15 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-07-15 14:32:46 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 2:01 AM EDT2018-07-16 06:01:23 GMT
    (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

    Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

    More >>

    Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly