Wes: More heat, humidity for Monday; Showers & storms likely

REST OF TONIGHT: It was another very stormy evening across the area and we are still dealing with some heavy runoff and localized flooding in some areas. Our weather watchers in Graysville and Fayette reported over 3 inches of rain. Lingering showers and isolated downpours will linger and overnight it would not surprise me if a storm popped up. We will also have areas of dense fog, with lows in the 70s.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS MONDAY/MONDAY NIGHT: We will have another period of very hot and humid weather, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Monday. However, scattered storms and showers will be likely again by the afternoon and evening. It is possible we could see a more organized cluster of storms march southeast across the area. The storm threat will continue through Monday night due to an active northwest flow pattern. Some storms may be strong or severe, with gusty winds, intense lightning and hail. The chance for scattered storms will remain high on Tuesday then drier air will reach the state, with the primary focus for rain development shifting across the southern part of our area. If you live north of I-20 you may notice some humidity relief by early Thursday, with lows in the 60s. Elsewhere, temperatures will remain in the 70s at night, with highs nearing 90 degrees. Rain chances will start increase again by the weekend. Be sure to download our First Alert Weather App for precipitation and lightning alerts. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your app store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.