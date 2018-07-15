Work Week Forecast: Keep your umbrella nearby

The stormy weather we've had plenty of lately unfortunately isn't going away soon.

In fact, your Monday commute could include rain.

Monday's forecast features wet weather, especially between 8 and 9 a.m., following by a good coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon.

Monday's storms will foreshadow the likelihood of rain you'll have Tuesday, but there is an all-day threat for our area as humidity remains high.

We'll get a much-needed break from the humidity and mugginess Wednesday and Thursday due to a front moving through. Rain chances drop to 40 percent on Wednesday, with the highest percentage south of I-20, and a 30 percent chance on Thursday.

Unfortunately that break will last only those two days.

A threat of afternoon storms, along with humidity and mugginess, return Friday and remain through the weekend.

