Firefighters ask for donated baby items after young mother passes away

Alabama firefighters are banding together to help one of their own.

Last week, the wife of an assistant fire chief passed away. The couple welcomed their first child just three months ago.

"They're high school sweethearts. True definition. High school sweethearts. They were great together," Dallas-Selfville Fire Chief Sean Miller said.

He said the birth of the young couple's first child was the happiest day of Dylan and Brittney Daugherty's lives.

"For Brittney, that was something she always wanted. She has always been the motherly type person ever since she was a young girl," said Chief Miller. "That was the one thing she always wanted, and thankfully the Lord provided that before she passed."

Chief Miller said Brittney, a 22-year-old volunteer firefighter, went into cardiac arrest last week. She died Thursday.

Dylan, the assistant fire chief and a new father, became a single parent.

But volunteer firefighters at the Dallas-Selfville station, along with Hanceville, and others are partnering together to help.

"Into a volunteer house, you put forth a lot. You're always there. No matter what time of the night it is, you get woken up, and you're there for people, and you're there for your community, and then you go to your day job," said Chief Miller. "And the community needs to be there for this family."

They're in need of preemie size diapers and up, baby wipes and gift cards for baby formula.

But mostly, Chief Miller said they're in need of prayers.

"Prayer is really what's going to hold Dylan up," he said. "He's going to need this, need prayer, to help him take care of his baby like he needs to. He needs the baby more than the baby needs him at this time."

If you'd like to help the Daugherty family, please call the Dallas-Selfville Fire Station at (205) 681-1622.

