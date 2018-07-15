Sloss Fest in weather delay for second consecutive day - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sloss Fest in weather delay for second consecutive day

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC) (Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Sloss Music and Arts Festival continues to battle severe weather for the second day.

The two-day festival is currently in a weather delay, which took effect at 3:06 p.m.

Around 6:35, Sloss Fest tweeted the delay will be extended and encouraged anyone with a vehicle nearby to go to it.

For updates, visit any social media account for Sloss Fest.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly