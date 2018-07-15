Sloss Fest in weather delay for second consecutive day

The 34th annual SEC Media Days begins Monday in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame. There will be 14 SEC head coaches, as well as 42 players (three from each team) and more than 1,000 credentialed media in attendance.More >>
The 34th annual SEC Media Days begins Monday in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame. There will be 14 SEC head coaches, as well as 42 players (three from each team) and more than 1,000 credentialed media in attendance.More >>
Information on the victim has not been released. The accident happened near 14th Street SW.More >>
Information on the victim has not been released. The accident happened near 14th Street SW.More >>
Sloss Music and Arts Festival continues to battle severe weather for the second day.More >>
Sloss Music and Arts Festival continues to battle severe weather for the second day.More >>
The air mass over Alabama remains extremely muggy and this is making it feel way hotter than the actual air temperature. This muggy air is also helping fuel developing thunderstorms.More >>
The air mass over Alabama remains extremely muggy and this is making it feel way hotter than the actual air temperature. This muggy air is also helping fuel developing thunderstorms.More >>
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Oak Lane.More >>
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Oak Lane.More >>