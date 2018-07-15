Sloss Fest in weather delay for second consecutive day

Sloss Music and Arts Festival continues to battle severe weather for the second day.

The two-day festival is currently in a weather delay, which took effect at 3:06 p.m.

Around 6:35, Sloss Fest tweeted the delay will be extended and encouraged anyone with a vehicle nearby to go to it.

For updates, visit any social media account for Sloss Fest.

*UPDATE* There is going to be an extended delay. If you have a vehicle, we encourage you go to it now. Otherwise, please continue to shelter in place under the bridge. We will allow re-entry once we get the all clear. pic.twitter.com/EDijsdaPdD — Sloss Music & Arts Festival (@SlossFest) July 15, 2018

