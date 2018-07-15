SEC Media Days kicks off Monday in Atlanta

The 34th annual SEC Media Days begins Monday in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame. After being held in Birmingham the past 33 years, this is the first year the event will be held in Atlanta.

There will be 14 SEC head coaches, as well as 42 players (three from each team) and more than 1,000 credentialed media in attendance. The SEC welcomes five new coaches this year, six if you include Ole Miss' Matt Luke, who was named interim head coach after SEC Media Days in 2017.

Texas A&M, Kentucky and LSU will kick things off Monday.

All eyes will be on Aggies new head coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher is under pressure to turn around a championship-starved College Station. The Aggies went 7-6 (4-4) SEC last year under Kevin Sumlin.

The big question surrounding Kentucky is can the Wildcats continue to make bowl trips and improve in the SEC East. Head Coach Mark Stoops led Kentucky to 7-6 seasons and bowl trips the last two years, but is it enough?

For LSU, head coach Ed Orgeron is under the microscope. Coach O replaced offensive coordinator Matt Canada with veteran Steve Ensminger, who served in the same role in 2016 when Orgeron was the interim coach after Les Miles got fired. Remember, LSU lost to Troy last season before rebounding for a 9-4 record.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will take the podium Monday at 10:30 a.m. to kickoff the 34th annual circus known as SEC Media Days.

