FIRST ALERT: Another Heat Advisory for West Alabama, storm threat increasing

HEAT ADVISORY/STORM THREAT INCREASING: The air mass over Alabama remains extremely muggy and this is making it feel way hotter than the actual air temperature. This muggy air is also helping fuel developing thunderstorms. Some of the strongest storms at the time of this update were located over West Alabama. However, the threat for storm development will increase this afternoon and into the early evening. The primary concern as with all storms will be the cloud to ground lightning. I can’t rule out a shower or storm overnight as a northwest flow aloft develops. The greater chance of a passing shower or storm tonight will be over our far northern areas.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS TOMORROW/TOMORROW NIGHT: Scattered storms and showers will be likely again tomorrow, although we expect a more organized cluster of storms later in the day. The flow pattern will guide storms southeast across our area tomorrow and tomorrow night as a front approaches the state. The timing remains a bit tricky but I would plan for a good possibility of lightning delays in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong or severe, with gusty winds, intense lightning, and hail. The chance for scattered storms will remain high on Tuesday but then drier air will settle in, with the primary focus for rain development shifting into the southern part of our area.

If you live north of I-20, you may notice some humidity relief by early Thursday with lows in the 60s. Elsewhere, temperatures will remain in the 70s at night and highs nearing 90 degrees. Rain chances will start increase again by the weekend. Be sure to check in with me at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. for details on the long range and weekend forecast!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.