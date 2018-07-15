Pedestrian dies after being hit by Amtrak train downtown

Birmingham police say a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train downtown.

Information on the victim has not been released. Birmingham police say the pedestrian was struck at 18th Street N and Morris Avenue N. and pronounced dead after being transported to UAB Hospital.

The train stopped near 14th Street SW after the conductor was made aware of the accident.

Police say a witness walked to Fire Station 6 and alerted emergency crews of the incident.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.