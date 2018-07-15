Police: Suspect in shooting of 3 Kansas City cops holed up - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police: Suspect in shooting of 3 Kansas City cops holed up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A suspect in the non-fatal shooting of two Kansas City police officers shot a third officer who was searching for him Sunday and barricaded himself inside of a home, authorities said.

Police said the first two officers are in stable condition and are expected to live. The condition of the third officer wasn't immediately available.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said the first two officers were shot while working in an undercover operation at a motel less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Kaufman Stadium, where the Kansas City Royals play. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with another person, who was arrested when officers found the vehicle.

A third officer was shot while searching for the suspect, who barricaded himself inside a home less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the motel, The Kansas City Star reported. According to police, there was an exchange of gunfire when the shooting suspect was found.

Officers with assault rifles blocked off the area during the search. Worshippers at the United Believers Community Church were urged to leave the area as soon as possible while officers were searching for the suspect.

Shortly before 1 p.m., witnesses reported a barrage of gunshots near the area police were searching.

