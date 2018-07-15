Police officer, bystander die from gunshot wounds - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police officer, bystander die from gunshot wounds

(Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP). Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically wounded while in a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass.
WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts police officer and bystander have died from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer's gun and fired following a vehicle crash and a foot chase.

Authorities say Weymouth officer Michael Chesna was shot multiple times before 8 a.m. Sunday, and died from the injures at South Shore Hospital.

Officials say an unidentified elderly woman also died after being hit by stray bullets in a nearby home.

Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes identified the shooting suspect as Emmanuel Lopes, and said he was in custody.

Police say the suspect crashed a car, fled the scene, and attacked Chesna with a stone. Chesna fell to the ground, and officials say, Lopes took the officer's gun and shot Chesna multiple times.

Lopes then fled and fired more shots during a chase. Police say some of those shots fatally struck the woman. Lopes suffered a leg wound.

